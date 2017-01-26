New Jersey official apologizes for women’s march post

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey county government official who posted online that he hoped women participating in last weekend’s marches would be home in time to cook dinner has apologized.

Republican Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman said he was sorry in a Facebook post on Thursday and that he was wrong to think the post was amusing.

Carman posted Saturday on Facebook about the global women’s marches that protested sexism and Republican President Donald Trump.

Carman resisted earlier calls to apologize but said he was sorry after a freeholder meeting this week at which residents said they were offended.

The apology also came after other Republican officials urged him to say sorry.

