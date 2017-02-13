Dominican Republic newspaper mistakes Baldwin for Trump

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic made a mistake of presidential proportions, and then apologizes for it.

The newspaper “El Nacional” was supposed to use a picture of President Trump. Instead, it’s a photo of actor Alec Baldwin impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live.

The newspaper apologized for the error, Monday morning, and explained the situation went unnoticed by their editors.

Baldwin has received a lot of attention lately for his impersonation of the president. Even though he’s not an SNL cast member, he’s done his impersonation several times, including Saturday night when he hosted the show.

Trump has yet to tweet about the error.

He, also, has not commented on Baldwin’s latest performance.

