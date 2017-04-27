Zoo Miami lion undergoes root canal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 400-pound lion at Zoo Miami underwent a check up to fix a damaged tooth.

Doctors gave the massive 9-year-old lion named Kwame a root canal at the zoo hospital, Wednesday.

He damaged his tooth, so vets put him to sleep before getting to work.

The tooth is now pain free.

Kwame also had a biopsy and doctors removed a suspicious mole from his body.

The team trimmed also his nails and after doing one side, the team had to flip over the 400-pound animal to the other side.

They managed to get the job done and the zoo said Kwame did well with the whole visit.

Officials moved him back into his exhibit and he’ll be back on display Friday.

