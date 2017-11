MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a boat blaze in Miami Beach.

An off-duty unit noticed the smoke along 45th Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday night.

There was one person on board the 85-foot yacht who managed to get off safely.

Firefighters put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.