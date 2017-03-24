Worker who dangled from Key Biscayne building home from hospital

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker who was rescued after he was left dangling from the side of a Key Biscayne building is now home from the hospital.

The man was working on the Grand Bay Tower condominium when a scaffolding he was on collapsed, Thursday afternoon.

The man was left dangling 12 stories up. Emergency crews had to strap the man up and rappel down the building with him.

Once on the ground, the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

