Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Miami parking lot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was suddenly struck by a hit-and-run driver at a parking lot in Miami, Monday.

Police said a driver crashed into the woman and sped away from the parking lot, located along West Flagler Street and 47th Avenue.

The woman suffered a black eye and was taken to Coral Gables Hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

