Woman searches for owner of tortoise found wandering West Miami-Dade neighborhood

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is hoping to find the rightful owner of a female tortoise, who was found roaming the streets of her West Miami-Dade neighborhood.

“Oh, I have no doubt that she belongs to somebody,” said Vanessa Herrero. “I just want to make sure she gets back to her home.”

Herrero owns seven fully grown tortoises and nine babies. However, the tortoise they found did not belong to her.

“So, earlier today, I got a knock on my front door, and my neighbors found her walking around on the sidewalk,” said Herrero, “and they assumed it was mine because we have tortoises in our home.”

Herrero immediately began looking for her home, making flyers to pass out in the community. “We called the police, and the police came over and thought it was another tortoise that is apparently known for escaping,” she said. “Turns out it was not, so I’ve had her in my yard all day.”

The tortoise has some distinct features and isn’t shy. “She’s about 40 pounds,” said Herrero. “Her shell is spray painted red, but it looks like its coming off. She’s very friendly, and she looks like she is used to being around people.”

Herrero just wants to find the tortoise’s owners as soon as possible, saying she’d be heartbroken if one of her tortoises went missing. “I’d miss her if is she was mine, so I want to get her home.”

As for now, the tortoise is in good hands — gobbling down tomatoes like they’re going out of style.

