Woman requests restraining order against FOP president

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade police officer, who is also the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, is in court after a woman accused him of stalking her.

Claudia Castillo said a Miami-Dade police officer crossed the line, and she recorded video of him speeding before pulling him over. Her video of her chastising him for it went viral when she posted it online, early last year. That video then made national headlines.

Then, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Javier Ortiz, shared her private information online.

He posted several things on social media about Castillo, including her personal information on a business card and captioned it, “Feel free to call Claudia Castillo at her cell and let her know drinking and driving on a boat isn’t safe,” it said. “It’s important that law enforcement is aware of this woman.”

Castillo was since granted a temporary restraining order against Ortiz.

Castillo said that in March, she felt threatened by him when she testified before a civilian panel about her complaint against Ortiz. She claims that she’s been living in fear.

“Looking over my shoulder, wondering which police officers are gonna be the good cops and which ones were gonna be the bad cops that might be upset about what I posted because Lieutenant Ortiz had put a target on my back,” Castillo said in court.

Attorneys for Ortiz said she has no reason to be afraid and that he is not a threat. Castillo, however, said she still wants that permanent restraining order.

A judge is in the process of hearing from witnesses before making a decision.

