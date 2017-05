The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a woman after, officials said, she experienced a medical issue at sea.

Helicopter crews airlifted the boater near Key West. Officials said she experienced an allergic reaction while sailing on her vessel.

#BreakingNews @USCG helo crew medevacs woman, 49, from s/v Drifter 35 miles south of Key West. More video at https://t.co/oELzD13sw8 pic.twitter.com/CcLSSTmpG4 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 23, 2017

Crews transported the boater to a nearby hospital for treatment.

