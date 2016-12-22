PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was hit by two cars, last Wednesday, has died.

Family members of the victim said she died, Tuesday, in the ICU at Broward Health Medical Center.

Last Wednesday, a driver stayed at the scene on Pine Island Road in Plantation. However, the second one fled the scene.

Plantation Police have upgraded charges against the driver who fled to manslaughter.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

