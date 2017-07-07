Woman accused of pepper-spraying police arrested

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who is accused of pepper spraying a security officer was arrested.

Keera Dean was arrested and faces several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to police, the 19-year-old was captured on surveillance video as she pepper sprayed a loss prevention officer. She was trying to free her friend who was being detained at the Macy’s in the Dadeland Mall on April 1.

Police said she’s been involved in a similar situation prior to this one. Officials said Dean maced a guard at the Forever 21 in the Town and Country mall and took off in June.

