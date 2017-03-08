Witnesses: Construction worker axed to death in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway at a Deerfield Beach construction site after witnesses said a worker was hacked to death by his ax-wielding co-worker.

The two construction workers were seen arguing, Wednesday morning. They were part of a crew reportedly renovating a building near 700 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

One worker allegedly used an ax to strike the victim, who died of his injuries.

7News was told the victim worked for a subcontractor that hired day laborers.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene, just after 9 a.m., where the investigation remains ongoing.

According to witnesses, three workers were involved, and one was armed with a long-handle ax while the other two wielded crowbars. Witnesses added they were chasing someone and held someone down on the ground.

However, BSO said, the witness accounts remain unconfirmed. “It is unclear right now what prompted the attack,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter. “It’s also unclear if these two men knew each other. Right now, detectives are speaking to everyone involved, trying to piece together different information to determine why the attack took place.”

Officials said the alleged suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of heart issues.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.