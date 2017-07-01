TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big change could be coming to how wildlife officials protect the Florida panther.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to take the animal off the endangered species list. That’s because the panther population has rebounded after years of conservation efforts.

There are currently as many as 230 adult panthers in the wild.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.