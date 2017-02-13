Weeklong railway construction affecting Miami traffic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction has begun on major roadways in Miami, which will affect traffic for at least a week.

According to All Aboard Florida, crews will work on improving the Brightline passenger rail service at Northeast 79th Street and Northeast 82nd Street at the Florida East Coast Railway.

At the 79th Street site, construction began on Sunday night and will last until Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

At the 82nd Street site, construction began Monday at 7 a.m. and lasts until Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

