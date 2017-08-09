Water warning issued for Miami Beach after high bacteria levels found

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning has been issued for part of Miami Beach, Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is urging people to stay out of the water at 73rd Street in North Shore until further notice.

Water samples showed high levels of bacteria that could make people sick.

Tests will continue until the issue is resolved.

