NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken water main spilled water into a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, Wednesday morning.

Water began to spill into the neighborhood, near Northeast 13th Court and Ives Dairy Road, leaving a thin layer of water in the street.

Officials have not given a timetable as to when the water main is expected to be repaired.

