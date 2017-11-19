Video shows package theft outside Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner hopes crisp surveillance video showing a thief swiping a package right off her front porch in seconds will help take the bandit off the street.

7News viewer Mariana Cruz shared the security footage after she realized the delivery she’d been waiting for was now heading to another home.

“I went in and checked and said they delivered it at 1:45 in the afternoon, and I knew right then it was stolen,” said Cruz.

The homeowner’s cameras captured the exact moment the package was taken. “Luckily, I have security cameras, three in the front, and we played the tape back, and the package was stolen at 3:45 exactly,” said Cruz.

The video was clear enough that Cruz got a good look at the female subject. “She walks up to my walk-up, up to the bench and takes the package,” she said. “Her face looks right in the camera, very strange, and walks away.”

Cruz said investigators believe this wasn’t the crook’s first crime. “Police say this was pro, and with the holidays coming up, we can expect more of it,” she said.

Now Cruz wants to make sure she’s this thief’s last victim. “I hope that we can catch this person and this person gets arrested, so me and my neighbors don’t feel threathened,” she said.

Cruz said she has also hired a private investigator who believes the robber disguised herself in a wig and drove a Mazda.

