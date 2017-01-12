Video shows Miami Beach hit-and-run victim hit on Christmas Eve

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a hit-and-run case that put a young man in the hospital.

Surveillance video captured the moment where the driver hit the 24-year-old victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, back on Dec. 24.

“It’s an early morning on Christmas Eve,” said Miami Beach Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “The young man is just trying to cross the street. He’s waiting at the crosswalk, where he should be, when this vehicle swerves, hits him and leaves — doesn’t even stop to check and see if he’s OK.”

The victim is reportedly a college student visiting from Boston. Officials said he suffered multiple broken bones and remains hospitalized.

Police believe the car was a 2013 Chevy Camaro.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

