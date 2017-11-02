Vice President Pence to make Florida stop

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Orlando, Thursday.

The Vice President is set to meet with Secretary Sonny Perdue and Governor Rick Scott.

The three will be meeting with local businesses, community leaders, and Florida families to discuss the need for tax reform.

Pence will conclude his visit later in the day at the party of Florida’s Statesman’s dinner.

