Venezuelans in South Florida to vote in symbolic protest against president

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The polls are open in Venezuela and will also be open in South Florida for what is supposed to be a symbolic protest against President Nicolas Maduro.

Voters will decide if they support the government’s plan to rewrite the country’s constitution, which opponents say is the president’s way of creating a Cuba-style system dominated by his socialist party.

Venezuelan citizens in South Florida will also be able to vote at several locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties beginning Sunday.

Below is a list of polling locations for those wishing to make their voice heard in what is called an informal plebiscite regarding the future of Venezuela.

At the Watsco Center, in Coral Gables, local congressional representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen are expected to make appearances.

Polling locations opened Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Watsco Center

1245 Dauer Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Miami Dade College West Campus

3800 NW 115th Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

15939 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Fort Lauderdale War Memorial Auditorium

800 NE 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Rafael Belloso Chacin University

2550 NW 100th Ave.

Doral, FL 33172

Cypress Bay High School

18600 Vista Park Blvd.

Weston, FL 33332

