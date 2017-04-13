Universal Orlando to celebrate Christmas season with some Harry Potter magic

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The holidays are a magical time of year. Now Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter will bring more magic to us muggles with new Christmas festivities planned.

Both Universal Orlando’s Diagon Alley and Islands of Adventure’s Hogsmeade will celebrate the holidays with live entertainment, festive decorations lining the streets, and specialty food and drinks from the popular book and movie series.

The resort also announced that they will create nighttime special effects projected on Hogwarts castle themed for the season. J.K. Rowling’s series will provide inspiration for the Christmas themes throughout both parks.

Universal also says their holiday parade will feature Macy’s balloons and include new floats from their Despicable Me, Shrek, and Madagascar movies.

Holiday celebrations at the park will kick off before Thanksgiving this year, starting Nov. 18, and run through Jan. 6. Universal says they will release more details on their holiday plans in the coming months.

