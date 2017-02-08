United Way education center celebrates 10th anniversary

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way’s Center for Excellence in Early Education celebrated its 10 year anniversary, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County presented a proclamation to the organization, which has impacted the lives of thousands of students and teachers, helping countless early education centers improve their services.

The center has also worked with the community and corporations to help raise $100 million that directly benefit schools across the state.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the United Way.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.