United Way Awards honors students, teacher for raising $1.4 million

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Students and teachers were honored at the Miami-Dade County School System United Way Awards for succeeding their fundraising goals.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was on-hand at the 400-person event, along with school board members, teachers and students, Monday morning.

They gathered at Jungle Island to celebrate the 2016 United Way of Miami-Dade fundraising campaign, which raised more than $1.4 million.

The students were acknowledged for the creativity they used in order to reach their annual goal. “They raised that $1.4, $1.5 million by having a crazy hat day and sports day and children bringing quarters, dimes and dollar bills,” said Claudia Grillo, CEO of the United Way of Miami-Dade.

7’s chief meteorologist Phil Ferro hosted the event. He also spent some time taking pictures with the winners.

