U.S. Military delivers supplies to Irma victims in Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricane Irma, members of the U.S. Military have made trips to the Keys to deliver much-needed supplies to victims who lost everything.

Thousands of cases of water and boxes of MREs were among some of the supplies being delivered to the devastated areas. The Florida National Guard and U.S Army could be seen taking off from an airport in Marathon, flying south to help other victims.

“They have such a good visibility on the ground,” said Florida National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Chris Terano. “[They] are looking for people who are isolated and trying to give them food and water. That’s the first priority.”

Many of the personnel were deployed right after the storm to provide immediate relief for victims like Lorena Kaufman. “It’s like you can’t even describe,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said it’s as if the sea came into her home. Water broke through the hurricane shutters, pushing furniture to the back of her home and leaving everything covered in seaweed.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen something like that,” Kaufman said. “I don’t have any food now. Everything went bad. even the medication. I went to get my medicine, and it’s closed. The pharmacy’s closed.”

Some residents were left to live out of their cars, stuck near a checkpoint at Mile Marker 73.

“We’re gonna need everything. We lost the whole house,” said one woman.

The National Guard is on its way south to help the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center keep communications. Power trucks from all around are also heading to help bring electricity back to the Keys.

Monroe County Officials have only opened the the county as far as Mile Marker 73 for residents and business owners, and only during the daytime hours.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.