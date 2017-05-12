Two horses stolen from Hialeah ranch

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida SPCA is urging the public to be on the lookout for two horses stolen from a Hialeah ranch.

They were stolen from 16480 N.W. 117 Ave. One is a chestnut quarter horse mare and the other is a bay Paso Fino gelding.

SFSPCA spoke with caretaker Yamil Gonzalez, who said the horses were discovered missing at 6:30 a.m., Friday. He noted that a portion of the property’s fencing was cut away, indicating foul play.

“I don’t understand why these two were taken,” said Gonzalez. “There were five other horses in the barn. Someone just walked in and chose those two and took them out of their stalls. There were two others outside they walked past.”

SFSPCA is working with Gonzalez and Miami-Dade Agricultural Patrol to help find the horses.

SFSPCA Horse Rescue President Kathleen Monahan stated, “This is a horrible situation for the owners and those who care for these horses. We strongly urge the public to call with any information they have.”

SFSPCA reported another horse stolen on May 5 from Southwest Miami Dade. That horse is still missing.

Anyone with information on the horses’ whereabouts should immediately contact the Miami-Dade Police Agricultural Unit at (786) 218-8344.