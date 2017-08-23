Tropical disturbance causes heavy rain in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Areas in South Florida will suffer days of heavy downpours due to a tropical disturbance between the region and the Bahamas.

As a result, the Upper Keys are currently experiencing light to moderate rain fall while moderate to heavy rains hit Homestead.

Parts of Miami have also been affected by the downpour.

A waterspout was spotted, Wednesday, at Turkey Point, and 7Skyforce hovered near a wall of rain along the 836 Dolphin Expressway.

Traffic along Northwest 36th Street has slowed due to the wet street, and Miami Beach has generators in place in case severe flooding should occur.

