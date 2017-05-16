Trial begins in swim instructor’s sexual assault case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students who accused a former swim instructor of sexual abuse spoke out in court.

In a Broward County courtroom, Tuesday afternoon, three victims said the defendant preyed on them during the same day and within the same hour.

The swim instructor, 28-year-old Francisco De Aragon, turned down a last-minute plea deal on Monday, which prompted Tuesday’s trial to begin.

If De Aragon is convicted, he faces life in prison.

The three girls testifying against the 28-year-old instructor spoke to the judge. According to prosecutors, the girls told their mothers De Aragon touched each of them inappropriately two years ago.

“On this particular day, the children are going to learn how to swim from one end of the pool to the other,” said prosecutor Patyl Oflazian during the opening argument. “Remember, they don’t know how to swim, so they need the defendant to help them while they’re in the pool. When each girl is taken into the pool by the defendant, under the guise of instructing them on how to swim, each girl is sexually assaulted.”

Prosecutors added that the girls did not know each other.

De Aragon was arrested on May 20, 2015 by police and charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation.

