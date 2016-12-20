Treated Loggerhead turtle to be released

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued sea turtle will be returned to its natural habitat in the ocean.

Casper the loggerhead turtle will be home for the holidays after recovering at the Turtle Hospital.

A family worked with the hospital, near Marathon, to rescue Casper, back in October.

After being check out, officials found that the loggerhead had severe blockage of her intestines. She was then treated and put on a healthy diet before she recovered.

The turtle hospital is expected to release Casper on Saturday morning, at Sombrero Beach.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.