Trantalis, Roberts advance to Fort Lauderdale mayoral runoff election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale mayoral candidates Dean Trantalis and Bruce Roberts will square off in a runoff election after voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Residents in Fort Lauderdale voiced their choice at the voting polls in this primary election. The three mayoral candidates are currently city commissioners.

Trantalis is leading with 46.57 percent while Roberts is closely behind at 31.34 percent and Charlotte Rodstrom is last with 22.08 percent.

The winner of the runoff will be replacing outgoing Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler.

