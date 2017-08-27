BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A tornado damaged buildings and cars and toppled trees in Florida but no one was hurt.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the tornado struck Saturday night in Manatee County with winds of 70 mph (112 kph). The newspaper says several structures were damaged but no exact count was given. One of the damaged buildings was a Manatee County maintenance facility. Several of its buildings were also damaged.

See what an EJ-0 rated tornado did to Samoset: https://t.co/uYMVUY1Yb6 via @YouTube — Bradenton Herald (@bradentonherald) August 27, 2017

County and Florida Power & Light workers were onsite Sunday repairing damage and restoring electricity.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.