Tolls to resume in most of Florida on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - For those Florida drivers hoping to enjoy suspended tolls a little bit longer, your luck is coming to an end.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation, tolls will resume in most parts of Florida beginning on Thursday.

However, tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 to help Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

Gov. Rick Scott suspended tolls on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to help facilitate Hurricane Irma evacuation and relief activities.

