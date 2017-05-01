Toddler hospitalized after 2-story fall in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 2-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he fell from a second-story window at an apartment complex in North Miami, Monday evening.

Police said the fall happened at an apartment complex along Northeast 149th Street and 18th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

The young boy pushed out the screen window before falling into the grass below, police said.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to the hospital as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.

