Toddler badly burned in cooking incident

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 14-month-old toddler was badly burned in a cooking incident, Tuesday, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Officials said the family was cooking when the toddler reached for a pot. The pot then fell on the toddler.

The toddler suffered significant burns and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.