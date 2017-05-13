Toddler alert after being pulled unresponsive from SW Miami-Dade pool

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in a Southwest Miami-Dade community, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the near drowning near Southwest 137th Avenue and 143rd Street, at the Twin Lakes community pool area, at around 4 p.m.

Witnesses said it all happened in a matter of seconds. They said the boy was on a floating device and was spotted at the bottom of the pool shortly after.

Good Samaritans jumped into the water to pull the toddler out of the pool. Witnesses said the child was rigid out of the water.

One woman, who identified herself as Carmen, told 7News she immediately began administering CPR. “They pulled him out; he wasn’t responsive. We called 911 and attempted some CPR,” she said.

Carmen, who asked not to show her face on camera, said the victim quickly regained consciousness. “He started crying and spitting out some water,” she said.

Carmen said she does not blame those who were supervising the boy for what happened. “It’s an innocent mistake. It really takes three seconds,” she said. “You turn your back for one second, you finish your conversation, and that baby is at the bottom of the pool.”

Paramedics transported the child to Jackson South Community Hospital in fair condition. Officials said the child was awake, alert and responsive as he was taken to the hospital.

