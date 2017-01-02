Thousands watch live stream of Fort Myers baby eagle’s feeding

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – Thousands tuned in to watch a baby eagle being fed by its mother in Fort Myers.

The feeding was streaming live from the Eagle Cam after its birth, Saturday morning.

Bald eagles Harriet and her mate M15 welcomed their offspring, Eaglet 9, into the world over the weekend. They’re still waiting on the second eaglet to hatch.

The Eagle Cam stream was provided by Fort Myers Dick Pritchett Real Estate. According to observers, the second baby eagle is expected to hatch in a few days.

The live streaming option became popular when 16 million viewers tuned in to watch the birth of two other eaglets in 2012.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.