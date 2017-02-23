Thieves cut door in half, steal $100K in watches from Pinecrest collector

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves sawed a door in half to break into the home of a luxury watch collector, earlier this month, and stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Chandresh and Bhairavi Lakhani went to dinner on Feb. 11 and came home to find their home ransacked.

“They took my whole watch collection,” Chandresh said.

The Lakhani’s found their door’s locks cut and jimmied. They also discovered their jewelry, including Rolex, Officine Panerai and Audemars Piguet watches, was missing.

“They hit the jackpot here,” Chandresh said.

The thieves broke into the home by sawing off the bottom half of the garage’s door. They then ransacked the garage, kitchen and master bedroom closet.

“Somebody was violating my private space,” Chandresh said.

Cops are still working the case, and visited the family on Thursday to update them on the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

