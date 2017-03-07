Thief swipes pricey bike from Oakland Park garage

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a bike bandit who was caught on camera swiping a pricey set of wheels in Oakland Park, last month.

Surveillance video captured the crafty crook inside a homeowner’s garage off North Dixie Highway and Northeast 42nd Street, Feb. 4.

Investigators said the subject dropped a gray and yellow Magna Rip Claw bicycle on the front lawn. The footage then shows him walking inside the garage and grabbing a gray Trek Hybrid with black handles hanging on a bike rack.

Officials said the stolen bicycle is valued at $1,000.

The bearded thief is seen wearing a black skull cap, white ear buds, a black T-shirt, green camouflage shorts and black Adidas sneakers with white stripes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

