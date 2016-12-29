Thief caught on camera swiping package

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a North Miami home.

The man is seen backing his car into the driveway of a home near Northeast 17th Avenue and 139th Street. He then exits his car and takes the package.

The package contained a laptop.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

