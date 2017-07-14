Teens, special needs youth paint mural in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of teens and young adults with special needs painted the town to bring a mural to life in Wynwood.

More than 70 from the Hope for Miami organization worked to paint a 50-foot mural.

It’s being developed on an outside wall of the Starr Catering Group’s office located near Northwest First Court and 22nd Street.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for them to be a part of the community and a project that they know they’ve put their mark on a wall like this,” said Nicole Hernandez with Starr Catering Group.

The mural was designed by local artist Piktorama, who said it communicates the values of inclusiveness.

