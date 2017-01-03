Teen undergoes 2 surgeries after New Year’s Day shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A lot of pain is being felt and prayers are being made for a teenager who was among several people shot on New Year’s Day and is now struggling to recover.

Seventeen-year-old Tamyra Milfort remains in the ICU, two days after the Sunday shooting that also injured six others. As of 5 p.m., Tuesday, all of the victims are stable, except for Milfort.

The drive-by shooting happened on Northwest 14th Avenue and 81st Street. Milfort was the most seriously injured. She was shot in the back and the chest.

Her father said she has already undergone two emergency surgeries. He said the family wants answers. However, there haven’t been any arrests.

Aaliyah Barr, 17, was the first of the shooting victims released, Monday night. “I’m doing fine, just in a little pain,” said Barr said before breaking down in tears. “I remember me running and looking back and seeing my momma falling. I couldn’t do nothing because I was hit too.”

Barr’s mother, 43-year-old Tekeiki Taylor, who is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer was shot three times in the leg. Her former co-worker, 30-year-old Alfredo Hudson, was shot five times.

“He was shot in the mouth, in his stomach,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

A neighbor recalled what she saw the night of the shooting. “I did see some young people running into the house,” she said.

Fifteen-year-old Ramont Gage, 18-year-old Dewayne Leon and 20-year-old Shaquanna Ross were also injured in the drive-by.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a dark blue, newer model sedan stopped in front of the group and someone inside rolled down the windows and started firing. “It’s very hurtful to see these kids have to suffer with death,” said a mother of one of the victims, who did not want to show her face on camera.

That mother went on to say that she is thankful that she doesn’t have to bury her 18-year-old son, Leon, who was shot in the leg.

Milfort’s family provided 7News with pictures of the teen.

“Something needs to be done. We’re not going to have a generation because they’re all being killed,” said another woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Barr is making a plea for the community to help identify whoever was behind the New Year’s Day shooting. “If you know something, say something,” Barr said.

Police said that about four or five men were inside the car where the bullets originated from.

“Children don’t know any other way to correct a situation besides violence,” said a friend of one of the victim’s, Mrs. Thompson.

The motive remains unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

