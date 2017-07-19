Teen shot in leg near SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenager to the hospital after, police said, he was shot near a park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 18-year-old male victim was shot in the leg while standing next to McMillan Park, along the 6100 block of Southwest 133rd Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 7:15 p.m.

Paramedics transported the teen to Kendall Regional Medical Center in fair condition.

The subject was in a car that fled the scene.

Police said park activities were not affected.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

