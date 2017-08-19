MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is recovering in the hospital after, officials said, he was shot during an attempted robbery, Saturday afternoon.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 15th Avenue and 16th Street in Miami, just after 1:30 p.m.

According to the victim’s family, the 14-year-old boy was shot in the knee.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Pediatrics in stable condition.

Investigators have not provided further details about the gunman or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

