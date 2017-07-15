Teen killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teen was fatally shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Police said the 17-year-old was gunned down in front of his home, near Northwest 62nd Street and Fourth Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.