Teen fatally shot at Homestead park amid calls to end gun violence

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a park in Homestead, Sunday evening, the second shooting of a minor in Miami-Dade County in less than 48 hours.

Homestead and Miami-Dade police officers responded to the scene of the shooting at Blakey Park, located at 600 SW 14th Ave.

Investigators said three men walked up to the victim and opened fire.

The teen, who was identified by friends as Jatavious Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed the victim’s identity.

NEW: Police confirm the 17-year-old shot and killed in Homestead is, Jatavious Williams. @wsvn — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) January 8, 2018

7News cameras captured Homestead Police cruisers and crime scene investigators, including K9s, searching for clues.

Meanwhile, area residents called for an end to the gun violence plaguing their streets. “We’re losing our youth, and enough is enough,” said Regina Talavert.

Police said an officer sustained minor unrelated injuries during the incident.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to address this shooting, as well as the one that claimed the life of 17-year-old Danny Alvarez in Miami, early Saturday morning.

Winter Break began with the murder of a teen and is now ending with the same kind of tragedy – just one day after another teen was shot to death in his neighborhood. This is beyond unacceptable, it threatens the very decency that holds our community together. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) January 8, 2018

According to Miami Police, Alvarez was fatally shot in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 31st Avenue, Saturday, at around 1 a.m.

“I woke up to the sound of what I thought were firecrackers,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

That neighbor, a longtime resident, said she is in disbelief about the shooting. “I’ve been here about 18 years, and something like this is just overwhelming,” she said.

Another neighbor, Merlis Diaz, said she knew Alvarez. She said his family had been rocked by tragedy last summer.

“The dad of the kid died of a heart attack this past July. I think it was the 17th,” said Diaz, “and now the kid. It’s heartbreaking; it’s very hard.”

Back in Homestead, 7News cameras captured devastated loved ones breaking down in tears at the scene of Williams’ shooting.

“We’re just losing all our young people. That’s the thing. We’re losing too many of them,” said Talavert.

While police search for the people responsible for these teen tragedies, the community is praying for an end to the violence. “All I know is, another child is dead, lost his life, and a mother has got to bury her child,” said Talavert.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

