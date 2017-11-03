Teen carjacks elderly woman, holds her hostage inside vehcile

LAKE CITY, Fl. (WSVN) – A teenage boy is facing charges after carjacking an elderly woman and holding her hostage inside her own vehicle.

Authorities in Lake City said they received a frantic 911 call from a 67-year-old woman, who was in the back of her car, pleading for her life.

According to officials, the carjacker, who is only 13-years-old, could be heard in the background, screaming “I’m about to shoot her,” while speeding through the North Florida town.

The victim, too scared to show her face on camera, said she had just pulled into her garage when the boy came up to her and asked for a ride. She then said he pulled out a gun when she refused.

“He says I’m sorry. I said ‘You’re sorry? You’re sorry about what?'” said the victim, “and he said ‘Give me your keys.’ And he pulled a gun out from behind him.”

The woman did not back down, hopping in her car with the teen as he tried to get away. She even got physical, hitting the carjacker over and over again.

“I’m yelling at him pretty much the whole time, telling him to pull over,” said the victim.

The woman said the teen was behind the wheel, running stop signs and red lights with a gun by his side

About 10 minutes into the 911 call, deputies spotted the vehicle and gave chase – capturing it all on dashcam video.

Within minutes, a Lake City Sergeant performed a pit maneuver, causing the carjacker to spin out.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn and yanked the 13-year-old suspect out of the car and onto the ground.

The woman was shaken up, but not hurt. “I feel bad for him but, he needs to get what he deserves for this,” said the victim, “because he could’ve killed me, and him and somebody else.”

Detectives said the gun the boy was holding was a pellet gun.

The 13-year-old has since been charged as an adult and is facing a number of felonies.

