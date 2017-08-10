Tebow hits home run after greeting child with autism during minor league game

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WSVN) — A young fan with autism may have been just the lucky charm Tim Tebow needed.

Moments before he went to bat against the Charlotte Stone Crabs in a Minor League Baseball game, Tebow left the on-deck circle and went to shake the hand of a young boy named Seth.

Seth’s mother Ilenna Bosch said her son as high-functioning autism, and suffers from a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis that produces tumors on nerve tissue, making it difficult for him to participate in any sports.

Right after the pair shook hands, Tebow stepped up to the plate, scoring a home run for his team, the Port St. Lucie Mets.

“When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,” Bosch told the Tampa Bay Times. “And then Tim hit the homer, and I started crying too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

