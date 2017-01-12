Tamarac auto parts store robbed at gunpoint; 2 at large

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for two men who, they said, robbed an auto parts store in Tamarac at gunpoint, Thursday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the two masked subjects stormed into the AutoZone along Northwest 61st Street and North University Drive.

Authorities said the duo exited the business with an unspecified sum of cash. It is unknown whether they fled on foot or took off in a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

