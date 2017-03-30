Swimming advisory issued for most southern point of Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers and locals beware — the Florida Department of Health has issued a swimming advisory for the beach area located at First Street in Miami Beach.

According to the advisory, samples of beach water collected at First Street in the most southern portion of Miami Beach did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci, a type of bacteria.

Two consecutive samples collected at this beach exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for enterococci, which indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

Therefore, the city recommends not swimming in this area for the time being.

For more information on this swimming advisory, visit http://www.flhealth.gov and select “Beach Water Quality” from the Environmental Health Topics list.

