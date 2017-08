MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a swim advisory for Miami Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Health, water samples that were collected in the area near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue do not meet recreational standards.

The department issued the warning Wednesday.

They said the area could bring a risk of illness until further notice.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.