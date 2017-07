OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in an SUV made a smashing entrance into an Opa-locka building, early Saturday morning.

The vehicle ended up on its side after, officials said, it plowed through a concrete wall along Northwest 135th Street and 27th Avenue.

The building sustained serious damage, but no one was hurt.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

